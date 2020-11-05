Dáil hears city’s Wolfe Tone bridge ‘in trouble’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil that the Wolfe Tone Bridge in the city – which connects Spanish Arch to the Claddagh – is ‘in trouble’.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was contributing to a debate on a private motion on flood prevention policies.

She said that two reports were carried out on what she called the most important bridge in the city.

Both found there is an urgent need to stop heavy goods vehicles crossing the bridge.

However, Deputy Connolly told the chamber that a third report suddenly found there was no need for such restrictions – despite an often-cited need for repair works.

The Independent Deputy suggested there is good reason to be cynical about the sudden 180 turn