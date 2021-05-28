Dáil hears call for greater action on “organised but uncontrolled” Salthill Sundays event

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard of the need for greater action on the “organised but uncontrolled” Salthill Sundays event.

The matter was raised by Deputy Catherine Connolly, who spoke of the unacceptable disruption and distress caused as thousands of cars descended on Salthill last Sunday.

She pointed out that one person had to be airlifted to hospital because of a lack of access to the area.

She claimed the issue is bigger than just the Gardaí, and greater collaboration is needed with local authority management and the local community.

It comes as the Salthill Sundays Facebook page has confirmed that this Sunday’s event has been cancelled until further notice, pending a meeting with Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard.

Deputy Connolly says suggestions that ‘Salthill Sundays’ be moved to a selected venue would be a positive development.

However, she told the Dáil it cannot be allowed to take place again in the same uncontrolled manner as last week.

Speaking in response, Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton agreed there is a huge amount of frustration and concern over the event.

She confirmed that Gardaí detected 80 offences under the Road Traffic Act, and one vehicle was seized.

Deputy Naughton said Gardai will be deploying all available resources this weekend to monitor the situation…

Photo: Salthill Sundays Facebook