Cyclist taken to UHG with serious injuries following crash near Portumna

Gardai in Loughrea are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured during a collision on the Portumna to Woodford road this morning.

The male cyclist in his 50s was taken to UHG following the collision involving a car at Powers Cross at around 6.30am.

It’s understood the driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.

The road remains closed in both directions but is expected to reopen later this afternoon.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact them at Loughrea Garda station.