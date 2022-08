Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Cycling Campaign is warning over the dangers of parked cars in the Salthill area after an incident yesterday.

Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision near the promenade yesterday morning.

A cyclist, a woman in her 30s, received treatment at the scene after colliding with a car door.

Galway Cycling Campaign’s Kevin Jennings has this advice for all road users: