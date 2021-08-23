Cycling group extends “cautious welcome” to new Salmon Weir Bridge

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Cycling Campaign has extended a “cautious welcome” to the granting of permission for a new pedestrian bridge over the River Corrib in the city.

The pedestrian and cycle bridge will be constructed downstream from the existing Salmon Weir Bridge and work is expected to begin next year.

Galway Cycling Campaign says the project will be a wonderful asset to the city, that will improve the public realm and accessibility for visitors and locals alike.

However, it’s cautioned that it’s unlikely to get more people out of their cars and onto bikes.

Chair of Galway Cycling Campaign, Kevin Jennings, says a project to reinstate a bridge along the old Clifden Railway needs to be expedited.

