Cycling campaigners express disappointment over potential scrapping of Salthill cycleway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cycling campaigners are expressing disappointment over the potential scrapping of the controversial Salthill cycleway.

It’s as Galway City Council is to consider a motion to revoke plans at a meeting on Monday,

On that occassion, Councillors will also receive a report following a recent public consultation, which drew over 7 thousand responses.

Last September, councillors voted by 17 to 1 in favour of the proposed cycleway, with Councillor Donal Lyons voting against.

However, a number of councillors have since reversed their earlier position, amid concerns over the impact on local businesses and traffic flow, as well as emergency services.

Cycling campaigner Grainne Faller says it’s disgraceful that the cycleway is being shut down so quickly.

Councillor Peter Keane is proposing the motion to revoke the plans – he explains the reasoning behind the decision.