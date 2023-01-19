Cycling campaigners call for urgent safety “fixes” at dangerous city roundabouts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cycling campaigners are calling for urgent safety “fixes” to be introduced at dangerous roundabouts across the city.

It’s after a cyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a truck at the Skerrit Roundabout near ATU Galway on Tuesday evening.

That roundabout is set to be redesigned under the ongoing Bus Connects Galway project, set to get underway in 2026.

But Galway Cycling Campaign argues there are many other dangerous roundabouts across the city that put vulnerable road users in direct conflict with motorists.

Chair of the group, Kevin Jennings, outlines one measure that could be taken.