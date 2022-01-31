LISTEN: Cybercrime with Sally-Ann Barrett & Sergeant Michael Walsh

There’s a fresh warning from Galway Gardai that while Covid restrictions may have eased, there’s been an upsurge in the incidence of fraudsters trying to scam members of the public.



Following an increase in scam call activity across the county in recent weeks, Gardai are warning those who are contacted to watch out for criminals who are trying to gather personal information. The latest scam calls feature a recorded message in which fraudsters claim to be contacting you in relation to an Amazon account.



Sally-Ann Barrett spoke to Galway Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Michael Walsh to find out what’s being done to tackle the issue and what methods are being used in the latest attempts by criminals to defraud: