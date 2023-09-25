Galway Bay FM

25 September 2023

Cyber security experts to gather in Galway city for national conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cyber security experts are to gather in Galway city over the next two days for a major national conference (26/27 Sept)

The flagship event will see industry leaders come together to discuss the cyber security challenges facing Ireland

Panelists and speakers will engage in topics including the role cyber security plays in preventing future conflicts along with the impact of AI on cyber security

Up to 300 people are expected to attend the Cyber Ireland National Conference at The Galmont Hotel tomorrow and Wednesday

