Cyber Attack on the HSE forces cancellation of MRI Scans at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – The Cyber attack on the systems of the HSE has forced Portiuncula Hospital to announce that MRI Scans that were due to take place today and tomorrow have been cancelled.

HSE IT systems were targeted in the early hours of yesterday morning – and it could be a number of days before they are restored.

Thousands of appointments and procedures nationally might have to be cancelled as a result.

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe has advised patients who were due to have MRI Scans this weekend will be contacted as soon as possible to reschedule their appointments.