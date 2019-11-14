Curtailments to public health nursing services in East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The INMO has warned that public health nursing services in East Galway will have to be curtailed over the coming weeks due to a severe lack of staff.

Two temporary posts have been sanctioned in a bid to address the emergency staffing issue in the provision of such services in Ballinasloe and Portumna.

It’s after local PHNs, their managers and the INMO notified their employers earlier this week that the service will be forced to shut by tomorrow, unless the vacant posts are filled.

Ballinasloe and Portumna PHN services typically have six nurses, but are now facing four vacancies due to maternity leave, resignation and reassignment.

The HSE has since sanctioned two temporary posts – a community registered nurse post and a public health nurse.

However the INMO has warned the approval has been received too late in the process and services will have to be curtailed until suitable candidates can be found to fill the temporary posts.