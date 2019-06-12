Culture Minister makes appointment to Galway 2020 board

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan has appointed Dr Moling Ryan as her representative on the board of Galway 2020.

Dr Ryan has replaced Declan McGonagle who stood down recently for personal reasons.

Dr Ryan has managed a number of public service organisations and most recently served as Interim Director of the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

He continues to chair and sit on a number of boards, as well as carrying out high-level reviews of various national and international organisations.

