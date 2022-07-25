Culture Minister announces two Galway cultural events to receive €5,000 in funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway cultural events are receiving €5,000 in funding this year.

The Culture Minister Catherine Martin last week announced the allocation of more than €122,000 for 34 events across Ireland.

Athenry Arts and Heritage Centre are receiving the boost for their Music Drama and Arts festival, which takes place from 17th-20th of September.

The other local event to benefit is Féile Cheoil Larry Reynolds which runs from 9th-11th of the same month in Ballinasloe.

The scheme aims to assist local cultural events which may not be eligible under funding criteria for larger scale events.