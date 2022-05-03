CSO shows Galway had fourth highest residential consumption of electricity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway had the country’s fourth highest residential consumption of electricity last year according to the CSO

Dublin postal districts had the highest proportion at 18 per cent, followed by Cork, Dublin county, Galway and Kildare.

Overall there was a 5 per cent increase in electricity consumption last year compared to the year before.

Meanwhile, data centres consumed a third more electricity in 2021 compared to 2020.

CSO figures show that last year they used up 14 per cent of the metered electricity supply.

Since 2015 there has been an increase of 265 per cent in the power used by the centres.