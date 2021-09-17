CSO seeking field supervisors across Galway for 2022 Cenus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Central Statistics Office is seeking field supervisors across Galway for next year’s Census.

It’s particularly seeking applicants from Galway City Centre, Headford, Portumna and Tuam.

The full time positions will last from January to May, and people will work from their own home managing a small team.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, September 21st and further details are available at CSO.ie.

Kathleen Goulding of the CSO has been outlining who they’re looking for – tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour