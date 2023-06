Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Latest CSO figures have revealed Tuam is the town in Galway with the largest population.

As of April 2022, almost 10,000 are living in the town.

Meanwhile Galway’s total population grew by almost ten percent since 2016, now standing at over 277,000

Sarah Slevin has been taking an in-depth look at the findings and Cathal Doherty from the CSO also highlights some more interesting findings about county-populations: