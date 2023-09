CSO reveals 5,000 unoccupied holiday homes in Galway on Census night 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures have revealed there were 5,000 unoccupied holiday homes in Galway on Census night last year.

4,286 of those were in the county, while the other 714 were in the city.

The CSO figures come from data compiled on Census night regarding the Occupancy Status of Permanent Dwellings.

Nationally, there were around 67,000 holiday homes unoccupied on Census night.