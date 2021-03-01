CSO monitor finds almost 60% of Galway population stayed local in 3rd week of February

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 59% of the population in Galway stayed local during the third week in February.

According to the CSO’s Staying Local Indicator, 58.8% of people in the county stayed within 10 kilometres of their home on the week ending February 19th.

This compares to 60.9% of people on the week previous.

Every county had an increase in the number of people not staying within 10 kilometres of their homes over that week with over a third of the population breaking the limit.

The Central Statistics Office says 64.8 per cent of the population stayed within 10 kilometres of their homes in the week that ended on February 19th.

That’s down almost 2 per cent on the previous week.

Every county recorded a decrease – ranging from 3 per cent in Mayo to 1.1 per cent in Donegal and Wicklow.

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of people staying local, at 78 per cent.

The lowest was Roscommon, at just 50 per cent – meaning one in two people went more than 10 kilometres from their homes.

Mayo was only marginally better, at 50.2 per cent.