CSO indicator finds 60% of Galway population stayed local on second week of February

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An estimated 60% of the population in Galway stayed local within 10 kilometres of home during the week ending 12th February.

That’s according to the Staying Local Indicator, the third of an insight series on mobility produced by the Central Statistics Office.

The data shows 62.9% of the Galway population stayed local during the week ending February 5th.

The percentage staying local dropped slightly the following week when 60.9% staying within their general area.

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of the population staying local at over 79% on the week ending February 12th, reflecting its urbanised nature and access to services compared to other counties.

Mayo and Roscommon, with some of the lowest levels of urbanisation, had the lowest percentage of persons staying within 10 kilometres of home.