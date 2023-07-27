CSO figures reveal Barna has highest average weekly rent in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures have revealed Barna is the area with the highest average weekly rent in Galway.

The figures have been compiled across rented private households in permanent housing units.

On average, statistics show people pay €284 per week for a rental situation in Barna.

Galway city and its suburbs was second highest, with an average weekly rent of €245 – with Oranmore making up the top three at €239 per week.

While the lowest average weekly rent can be found in Portumna – at €125 per week.