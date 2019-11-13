CSO confirms that Noel Grealish’s figures on Nigeria are wrong

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Just 17 million euro a year is sent from Ireland to Nigeria, contrary to claims from Galway West TD Noel Grealish

The Independent TD cited figures from the World Bank saying 3.6 billion euro was sent from Ireland to Nigeria in personal remittances over the past 8 years or 425 million euro a year

However the Central Statistics Office here says the figure is actually only 17 million annually.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the government has serious concerns about the World Bank numbers

