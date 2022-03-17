Crowds gathering in the city ahead of this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Crowds are gathering across the city this morning as Galway’s streets prepare for the return of its iconic St. Patrick’s Day parade.

This year’s theme is focused on peace, wth up to 50 groups and organisations taking part.

The procession will begin at NUIG along University Road, traveling across the Salmon Weir bridge, Eglington Street and on to Eyre Square.

Three great Galwegians will lead out this year’s parade – Olympic rowers Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keigh, and Frank Downes, long-time volunteer and fundraiser for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

This year’s event will also see a festival of music over the four days with a tent of live acts at Eyre Square from 2pm to 8pm.

Galway Lawn Tennis Club will open its facilities to the public tomorrow from 12 to 3 as part of the festival and offer an opportunity to try tennis, badminton or squash.

There will also be a family fun day held at Salthill Park on Saturday with the public invited to try out different sports and activities.

Parades are also being held throughout the county this afternoon.

If there is a parade in your area and you would like it mentioned, then go to the Galway Bay FM Facebook page and don’t forget to give us the start time!