Crowds gather for Christmas lights ceremonies in the city

Crowds are gathering in the city for the official Christmas lights ceremonies in Eyre Square and the Latin Quarter.

Both events are set to kick-off in the next half hour, with Eyre Square’s ceremony coinciding with the official opening of the Christmas Market.

A large stage has been erected for the festive lights and colour display, which will have large lighting installations and projections on iconic buildings.

Special guests Sharon Shannon and Santa Claus will officially switch-on the Christmas Lights in Eyre Square at around 7 o’clock this evening.

Before the ceremony, the crowd will be entertained by Galway Bay FM’s Ronan Lardner, the Tribetones Choir and the Gavin Dance Academy.