Crosses to be erected at Kilmeen junction in call for urgent safety measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 14 crosses will be erected at Kilmeen Cross this evening as part of a long running campaign for road safety measures at the junction.

Kilmeen Action Group has called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to provide lighting for the intersection near Loughrea which has been the scene of several collisions.

The group argues that according to TII policy, under a ‘departure from standard’, the county council must provide sufficient evidence to TII that lighting is required.

Concerns have also been raised that safety barriers have yet to be erected at the Bog Road on the N65.

Action group spokesperson Jackie Flannery says the crosses are being erected to highlight the need for urgent action, to hear more tune in to FYI [email protected]…