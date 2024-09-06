Croí to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention hub

Croí is to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention and heart health hub in Tuam next week.

The Croí Mobile Health Hub is the charity’s third community vehicle, following the launches of a Community Mobile Health unit and minibus earlier this year.

Each of the mobile health services have been funded by the Joe & Helen O’Toole Stroke Hub, with the latest donation coming in at €3m.

It will be visiting O’Tooles Supervalu, Tuam, next Thursday September 12th, from 10AM-4PM.

Croí’s Head of Health Programmes, Annie Costelloe, explains what they’ll be doing on the day: