18 April 2024

City-based Croí calls for national strategy to tackle cardiovascular health

City-based heart and stroke charity Croí is calling for a new national strategy to tackle cardiovascular health.

Croí says cardiovascular disease is responsible for 40 per cent of all hospital admissions, and 75 per cent of all bed days in hospitals.

Figures also show it accounts for almost 9 thousand deaths in Ireland very year.

But Ireland’s last cardiovascaular health strategy expired in 2019, with no renewal or evaluation.

CEO Mark O’Donnell is calling on politicians to develop a new national strategy similar to the one in place for cancer.

