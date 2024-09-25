Croí Mobile Health Hub visiting Eyre Square for three days

The Croí Health Hub will be at Eyre Square over the next three days.

It’s to coincide with Heartfest 2024 – a three-day festival dedicated to cardiovascular health and wellness.

The first-of-its-kind custom built hub will be at Eyre Square from 10AM until 4PM today – it’ll also be there from 10AM until 4PM tomorrow.

While on Friday, it’ll arrive at 10AM, and people can avail of free blood pressure and pulse checks until 1PM.