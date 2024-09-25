Galway Bay FM

25 September 2024

Croí Mobile Health Hub visiting Eyre Square for three days

The Croí Health Hub will be at Eyre Square over the next three days.

It’s to coincide with Heartfest 2024 – a three-day festival dedicated to cardiovascular health and wellness.

The first-of-its-kind custom built hub will be at Eyre Square from 10AM until 4PM today – it’ll also be there from 10AM until 4PM tomorrow.

While on Friday, it’ll arrive at 10AM, and people can avail of free blood pressure and pulse checks until 1PM.

 

