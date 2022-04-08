Croí launches bedside support initiative for heart patients at UHG

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Local heart and stroke charity Croí has launched a bedside information initiative for patients in the heart unit at UHG.

It supplies patients with a series of special educational videos that can be viewed on iPads donated by Croí.

Topics available include cardiac rehabilitation, diet and exercise, emotional impact of cardiac events, and advice on quitting smoking.

The collaboration with the Coronary Care Unit is part of Croí’s Heartlink West support service for those living with cardiovascular disease.