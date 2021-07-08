Croí Galway to hold virtual seminar on sudden cardiac arrest

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City-based heart and stroke charity Croí will host a virtual seminar on sudden cardiac arrest tomorrow morning.

The ‘Saving Lives When Every Second Counts’ event runs from 10 am until noon and brings together a panel of experts who will be discussing heart emergencies and what members of the public should do if someone experiences a cardiac arrest.

Organisers say the event is being held in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s on-pitch cardiac emergency during the ongoing European Football Championships which highlighted the issue.

Guest speakers will include Professor Sanjay Sharma, Professor of Cardiology at St George’s Hospital London and Danish footballer Christian Eriksen’s former cardiologist during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Cathal Joyce, a gaelic footballer and cardiac arrest survivor from Westmeath, will also address the event.

The free event is also being run as a fundraiser for Croí and details on how to attend are available at Croí.ie.