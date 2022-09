Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local heart and stroke charity Croí has found that 80% of public hospitals do not offer GPs direct access to echo-cardiograms.

It means heart patients can be left waiting for up to a year for the essential diagnostic test through the publicly-funded health system.

Private providers can usually access the test after a month, and patients in the UK only have a six week wait, according to Croí.

Cardiac Physiologist Paul Nolan hopes more can be done to solve the issue