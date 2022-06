From Galway Bay FM newsroom- There’s confusion among tourists and locals alike about where to pay for parking at The Long Walk in the city.

That’s according to Senator Ollie Crowe, who says there are currently three different parking operators operating within a 150 yard radius.

He claims drivers often end up purchasing a ticket for the wrong parking zone.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Senator Ollie Crowe said the situation needs to be made clearer for drivers.