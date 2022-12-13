Criticism over lack of funding for gritting paths and roads in city council housing estates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Criticism is being hurled at an alleged lack of funding available for gritting paths and roads in Galway city’s council housing estates.

Local councillor Alan Cheevers believes it’s a serious health and safety issue, that currently there is only funding provided to Galway City Council to grit main roads.

A status yellow low temperature/ice warning remains in place for the entire country all week, causing treacherous conditions on both roads and paths.

Councillor Cheevers is calling on Minister Darragh’O Brien to allocate emergency funding to ensure public safety.