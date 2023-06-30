Criticism over delays to major flood defence project for Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard criticism of delays to a major flood defence project for Galway City.

The Coirib Go Cósta scheme will cost more than €10m and is set to be delivered by 2027.

It’ll protect against a 1-in-100 year river flooding and a 1-in-200 year coastal flood event.

But a recent meeting of Galway City Council heard the final project is likely to be considerably more complex than originally envisioned.

Deputy Catherine Connolly isn’t happy with the timelines being continuously revised.