Critical care at UHG stable as hospital prepares for possible post Christmas surge

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Critical care capacity at UHG is currently stable, as the acute hospital prepares for a possible surge in hospitalisations after the festive period.

However the emergency department remains busy with 38 on trolleys today and 210 attendances yesterday.

Chris Kane is General Manager at the Galway University Hospital group and says one ward is currently designated for Covid with the number of hospitalisations hovering around the 20 mark in recent days.

There is some capacity for red beds with no coronavirus patients in the ICU today.

Chris Kane told Galway Talks the situation is kept under constant review due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the Omicron variant.

She told Keith Finnegan elective activity will be scaled back for the first three weeks in January as the hospital prepares for any possible surge.

