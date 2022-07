Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Carraroe are investigating an incident of criminal damage at Páirc An Chathanaigh GAA Grounds over the weekend

Between 9pm on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday it’s alleged that a car or cars were driven onto the pitch, causing extensive damage to the playing surface

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident or anyone who may have seen vehicles acting suspiciously around Páirc An Chathanaigh on Saturday night/Sunday morning are asked to contact Carraroe Gardai