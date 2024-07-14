Galway Bay FM

Criminal barristers to protest at Galway Courthouse on Monday over pay dispute

Criminal barristers are set to protest at Courthouse Square in Galway city tomorrow morning over a pay dispute.

It’s part of a nationwide campaign by barristers, who are calling for the reversal of pay cuts imposed on them after the financial crisis.

This is the second of three-days of planned strike action this month, with protests already taking place at 16 other courthouses last week

Criminal barristers will gather at 10 tomorrow morning at five locations across the country – Galway, Mayo, Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

 

