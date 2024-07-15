Galway Bay FM

15 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Criminal barristers protest in city over Government failure to reverse austerity cuts

Share story:
Criminal barristers protest in city over Government failure to reverse austerity cuts

Criminal barristers have taken to the steps of Galway Courthouse in the city today – to hold a protest demanding the reversal of fee cuts introduced during the recession.

The last budget restored 10 percent, but the Bar of Ireland is calling for a full restoration of legal fees in Budget 2025.

It says no criminal trials will be heard today, and again next Wednesday, unless the Government commits to a full reversal.

This barrister told Galway Bay FM News that if things keep going the way they’re going – our justice system will suffer serious consequences.

Share story:

Lucky escape for three people rescued from dinghy taking on water off Inis Mór

Three people are recovering today after being rescued from a dinghy taking on water off Inis Mór The Aran Islands lifeboat came to the aid of the three p...

Coillte to carry out forest biodiversity improvement works at Kilcornan Wood

Coillte is planning works to improve and enhance the long-term biodiversity value of Kilcornan Wood in Galway. The recreation site in Clarinbridge has bee...

Fake or Fact - You Decide: Episode 2

Fake or Fact – You Decide is a weekly look at media literacy, brought to you by the newsteam. Episode two is all about Deepfake – the term ori...

Council criticised over lack of progress on "promised" footpath and cycle lane between Ardrahan and Labane

The County Council is taking criticism over a lack of progress on a promised footpath and cycle lane between Ardrahan and Labane. At a meeting of Gort/Kin...