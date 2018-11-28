Current track
Title
Artist

Criminal Assets Bureau makes seizures in Galway

Written by on 28 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of vehicles, cash and documents have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau following searches across Galway and Dublin this morning.

Five residential properties and four businesses in Dublin were searched while one business premises was searched in Galway.

Among the items seized were a Fiat Camper Van, a VW Transporter, a VW Golf, around £3,500 sterling, and a ladies Rolex watch.

Some documents and electronic devices were also seized.

Over the course of the operation, 2 people were arrested by local Gardaí, one as part of a robbery investigation and one as part of an assault investigation.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Islands Primary Care review recommends island proofing government policy

28 November 2018

0 0

Road through Salthill closed to traffic as Storm Diana approaches

28 November 2018

0 0

Significant rise in profits at Galway-based Supermacs

28 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Road through Salthill closed to traffic as Storm Diana approaches

Thumbnail
Previous post

Deathnotices Wednesday 28th Nov, 2018

Send this to a friend