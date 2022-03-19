Crime Prevention Meeting to take place in Headford on Monday evening

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Following recent burglaries in the North Galway area, a meeting has been organised for St Fursey’s Hall in Headford on Monday at 8pm.

The meeting is in relation to crime prevention including home and farm security and will be run by Crime prevention officer Michael Walsh in association with local Gardai.

This meeting was requested by Councillor Andrew Reddington at the last joint policing meeting.

Councillor Reddington is encouraging as many people as possible to attend.

He said “This is something that I requested at the last joint policing committee meeting and I am thankful that it is happening on foot of recent burglaries in the area. I am encouraging as many people to attend as possible.”