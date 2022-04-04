Crime prevention meeting to be held in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A crime prevention meeting will be held in Claregalway this evening. (4/4)

Measures to make your home safer from being targeted, guidance on how to avoid online scams and advice to limit the risk of personal or finacial information being accessed will be discussed.

The meeting will be addressed by crime prevention officer Sergeant Michael Walsh and will include a presentation from Gerard Costello of Muintir na Tire.

It takes place at the Claregalway Hotel at 8pm.

Senator Ollie Crowe says the meeting aims to provide key information to prevent crime.