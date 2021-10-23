Crews mobilised to quickly restore water supply for customers in the Cleggan area following major burst

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water has mobilised crews to quickly restore water supply for customers in the Cleggan area of Co Galway following a major burst to a water main.

Areas affected include Cleggan, Claddaghduff, Aughrus, Fountainhill and surrounding areas and repairs by Irish water and Galway County Council are expected to continue throughout the day.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management is in place and is clearly signposted.

Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, the burst has caused water levels in the local reservoir to deplete and some homes and businesses will be impacted by disruption to their supply to include low pressure and outages.

Typically it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

A further update will be provided as repairs progress.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.