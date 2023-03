Galway Bay FM newsroom – Cregmore man and the new leader of Young Fine Gael, Eoghan Gallagher, want to focus on achieving a better Ireland for young people.

Eoghan Gallagher was elected as the new leader for Young Fine Gael at the National Conference last weekend.

The 24 year old is in his final year studying Maths and Education at University of Galway, having spent time working in the European Parliament.

For the next 18 months, Eoghan says his focus is clear: