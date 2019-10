Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Safety works are due to commence next week at the junction of the Cregmore Road and Monivea Road in the county.

The new date for the works follows an agreement with the local landowner who has donated land to allow the boundary of the junction to be set back.

The safety works are hoped to significantly improve visibility and safety at the junction.

