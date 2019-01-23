Cregmore egg firm wins injunction against competitor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A court has ruled that a Cregmore-based firm selling free-range eggs is entitled to a permanent injunction preventing a competitor from passing off their goods.

The matter relates to the sale of eggs by a competitor under a similar name.

In 2016, the High Court ruled that Cregmore-based Galway Free Range Eggs Limited was not entitled to orders against rivals Hillsbrook Eggs Limited.

It was claimed that the defendants passed off their goods as those of the plaintiff, by offering them under the name “O’ Briens of Galway Free Range Eggs”.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 9…