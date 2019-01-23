Current track
Title
Artist

Cregmore egg firm wins injunction against competitor

Written by on 23 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A court has ruled that a Cregmore-based firm selling free-range eggs is entitled to a permanent injunction preventing a competitor from passing off their goods.

The matter relates to the sale of eggs by a competitor under a similar name.

In 2016, the High Court ruled that Cregmore-based Galway Free Range Eggs Limited was not entitled to orders against rivals Hillsbrook Eggs Limited.

It was claimed that the defendants passed off their goods as those of the plaintiff, by offering them under the name “O’ Briens of Galway Free Range Eggs”.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 9…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

New 1916 commemorative monument for the city

23 January 2019

0 0

Report records over 200 insolvency arrangements in Galway

22 January 2019

0 0

Minister says extension to Mother and Baby Home Commission investigation will not impact planned excavation at Tuam site

22 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Report records over 200 insolvency arrangements in Galway

Thumbnail
Previous post

NUIG to host Holocaust memorial lecture tomorrow

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend