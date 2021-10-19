Creative Places pilot project in Tuam extended to 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Creative Places pilot project in Tuam, which was due to end in January, has now been extended to January 2023.

The project, run by the Arts Council, is an opportunity for places which had not benefitted from sustained arts investment in the past to build local arts programmes.

Tuam was offered the pilot Creative Places programme in 2019 as it satisfied criteria indicating it would enjoy social and economic benefits from investment in the sector.

At this weeks meeting of the Tuam Municipal District, Councillor Donagh Killilea confirmed it’ll now run to January 2023, with an option to extend for a further 12 months if needed.

Councillor Killilea says it’s an exciting development that will be greatly beneficial to the town.