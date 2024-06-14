Creative events across city and county this month for Cruinniú na nÓg

A variety of creative events will be taking place right across Galway tomorrow for Cruinniú na nÓg, or gathering of the youth.

More than a thousand free activities, organised by Creative Ireland, are taking place nationwide.

The Galway City events include jewellery making and animation workshops, along with a printmaking workshop with Baboro.

While across the county, events include a Creative Dance workshop in Cortoon, a creative writing workshop in Killimor, and a Mini music explorers event in Oranmore.

Meanwhile Cúla4 and Fíbín Media is launching a new family festival, Amuigh 24, which is dedicated to fostering creativity, music and art.