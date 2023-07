Galway Bay fm newsroom – Creagh resident Catherine Conway is celebrating her 100th birthday today (19/7)

Catherine is originally from Co Mayo, and goes to mass every Sunday with her son, Eamon.

Catherine loves gardening, and told Galway Talks she is surrounded by family, friends and gifts to celebrate her big day at home today.

She also says she is expecting over 150 people to attend her birthday party this weekend at Gullane’s Hotel.