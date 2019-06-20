Craughwell’s Dr Mairéad Ní Chróinín is new Druid Artist in Residence at NUIG

A Craughwell woman has been announced as the new Druid Artist in Residence at NUI Galway.

Dr Mairéad Ní Chróinín will coordinate the Druid Academy partnership with NUI Galway working closely with Druid Artistic Director Dr Garry Hynes and other artists.

Dr Garry Hynes says the academy aims to foster a new generation of theatre makers in the West of Ireland.

Dr Ní Chróinín has extensive experience in the professional arts industry having established Moonfish Theatre with her sister in 2006 which has toured its work nationally and internationally.