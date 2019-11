Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Craughwell National School extension has gone out to tender

The project will consist of a two-storey extension of over 1600 square metres to the existing school, replacing the prefab classrooms.

The extension will include eight new classrooms, a sports hall, administration offices, a lift, toilets, a multi-purpose room and a new car park

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the project is expected to go to construction early in the new year.