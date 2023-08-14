Craughwell has highest proportion of solar-driven households in Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Craughwell in Galway, and Dunshaughlin in Meath, have the highest proportion of households with solar-driven homes.

Almost one in four houses in Craughwell have solar electric panels, while a new energy census also found one in four Irish homes now have a source of renewable energy

Counties Cavan and Monaghan have the highest rate of oil-fired central heating in the country, at 75 per cent.

Richard Cantwell of technology company, ‘Gamma’, says changes in legislation is helping to create more homes that are carbon-neutral.